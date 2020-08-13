2020 OC Air Show Arrival day

An A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team sits on the flight line at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, in Wallops, Virginia, August 13, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration team is scheduled to perform at the upcoming 2020 Ocean City Air Show held in Ocean City Maryland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

