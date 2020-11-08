Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits Arnold AFB

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits Arnold AFB

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Lindsay Anderson, an Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) test engineer, briefs Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Stephen Wilson, right, and Brig. Gen. William Henry Kale, Director of Civil Engineers at Headquarters Air Force, during their visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2020. In the foreground is a CubeSat, a small research satellite. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 16:35
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    Arnold Air Force Base (AFB)
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)

