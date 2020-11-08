Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits Arnold AFB

Lindsay Anderson, an Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) test engineer, briefs Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Stephen Wilson, right, and Brig. Gen. William Henry Kale, Director of Civil Engineers at Headquarters Air Force, during their visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2020. In the foreground is a CubeSat, a small research satellite. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 16:35
|Photo ID:
|6310104
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-KN521-0059
|Resolution:
|6764x5273
|Size:
|24.19 MB
|Location:
|ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
