Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits Arnold AFB

Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Stephen Wilson looks at materials tested in the Space Threat Assessment Testbed at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., as Kellye Burns, an Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) space test engineer briefs him, Aug. 11, 2020. Materials testing can be conducted in STAT to understand the performance of materials in and susceptibility to a realistic space environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 16:35
|Photo ID:
|6310087
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-KN521-0055
|Resolution:
|5504x7268
|Size:
|30.56 MB
|Location:
|ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
