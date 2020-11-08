Lt. Col. Adam Quick, front left, director of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Space and Missile Branch, briefs Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Stephen Wilson as they walk through part of the arc heater facility Aug. 11, 2020, at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn. Arc heaters allow for the testing of thermal protection systems in simulated environments representative of hypersonic flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 16:34 Photo ID: 6310126 VIRIN: 200812-F-KN521-0070 Resolution: 7030x4695 Size: 23.11 MB Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits Arnold AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.