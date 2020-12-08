Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hawaii National Guard Assists the Department of Health with COVID-19 Mapping [Image 4 of 4]

    Hawaii National Guard Assists the Department of Health with COVID-19 Mapping

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The Department of Health (DOH) trained a special team of Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to assist with the gathering of COVID-19 mapping information at the Hawaii Convention Center, August 12, 2020, Honolulu, Hawaii. The Hawaii National Guard was brought in to help alleviate the increasing workload on the DOH. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 21:39
    Photo ID: 6307620
    VIRIN: 200812-Z-SV327-002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 38.85 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard Assists the Department of Health with COVID-19 Mapping [Image 4 of 4], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii National Guard Assists the Department of Health with COVID-19 Mapping
    Hawaii National Guard Assists the Department of Health with COVID-19 Mapping
    Hawaii National Guard Assists the Department of Health with COVID-19 Mapping
    Hawaii National Guard Assists the Department of Health with COVID-19 Mapping

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 National GUARD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT