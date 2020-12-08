Hawaii National Guard Assists the Department of Health with COVID-19 Mapping

The Department of Health (DOH) trained a special team of Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to assist with the gathering of COVID-19 mapping information at the Hawaii Convention Center, August 12, 2020, Honolulu, Hawaii. The Hawaii National Guard was brought in to help alleviate the increasing workload on the DOH. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

