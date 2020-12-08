Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard Assists the Department of Health with COVID-19 Mapping [Image 1 of 4]

    Hawaii National Guard Assists the Department of Health with COVID-19 Mapping

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sergeant Donovan Nakama of the Hawaii National Guard gathers COVID-19 mapping information after being trained by the Department of Health (DOH) at the Hawaii Convention Center, August 12, 2020, Honolulu, HI. The DOH trained a special team of Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to assist with the gathering of information as the positive case count continues to rise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 21:40
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard Assists the Department of Health with COVID-19 Mapping [Image 4 of 4], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19 National GUARD

