Specialist Shawlin Kinney of the Hawaii National Guard gathers COVID-19 mapping information after being trained by the Department of Health (DOH) at the Hawaii Convention Center, August 12, 2020, Honolulu, HI. The DOH trained a special team of Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to assist with the gathering of information as the positive case count continues to rise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 21:40 Photo ID: 6307618 VIRIN: 200812-Z-SV327-001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 37.2 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii National Guard Assists the Department of Health with COVID-19 Mapping [Image 4 of 4], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.