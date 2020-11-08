Nasopharyngeal swab testing units that will be used to provide COVID-19 testing to 169th Figher Wing Airmen after a required 14-day quarantine period upon returning from an Agile Combat Support deployment in Southwest Asia, August, 11, 2020, in order to protect the health of the force. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 19:28 Photo ID: 6307537 VIRIN: 200811-Z-OL711-0013 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 17.87 MB Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 testing for returning deployed SCANG Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.