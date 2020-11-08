SCANG Airmen complete post-deployment inprocessing

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kate Jackson and Airman 1st Class Keyana Thompson, personnelists from the 169th Force Support Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, facilitate post-deployment inprocessing for South Carolina Air National Guard Airmen returning from a six month Agile Combat Support deployment to Southwest Asia, August, 11, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)
