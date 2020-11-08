U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kate Jackson and Airman 1st Class Keyana Thompson, personnelists from the 169th Force Support Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, facilitate post-deployment inprocessing for South Carolina Air National Guard Airmen returning from a six month Agile Combat Support deployment to Southwest Asia, August, 11, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 19:27 Photo ID: 6307511 VIRIN: 200811-Z-OL711-0001 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 21.07 MB Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SCANG Airmen complete post-deployment inprocessing [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.