SCANG Airmen complete post-deployment inprocessing

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keyana Thompson, a personnelist from the 169th Force Support Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, facilitates post-deployment inprocessing for South Carolina Air National Guard Airmen returning from a six month Agile Combat Support deployment to Southwest Asia, August, 11, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

