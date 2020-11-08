Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCANG Airmen complete post-deployment inprocessing [Image 4 of 7]

    SCANG Airmen complete post-deployment inprocessing

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tanya Joseph, a medical technician from the 169th Medical Group at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, draws blood for lab work from Senior Airman Jarquis McLamore, a firefighter from the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, during post-deployment inprocessing for South Carolina Air National Guard Airmen returning from a six month Agile Combat Support deployment to Southwest Asia, August, 11, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

