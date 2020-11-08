U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tanya Joseph, a medical technician from the 169th Medical Group at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, draws blood for lab work from Senior Airman Jarquis McLamore, a firefighter from the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, during post-deployment inprocessing for South Carolina Air National Guard Airmen returning from a six month Agile Combat Support deployment to Southwest Asia, August, 11, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 19:27 Photo ID: 6307524 VIRIN: 200811-Z-OL711-0008 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 16.24 MB Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SCANG Airmen complete post-deployment inprocessing [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.