Behind the Boom

Staff Sgt. Wellington Parraga, a line delivery crew chief assigned to the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron munitions flight, hands off a 105 MM round to a AC-130W Stinger II gunship aircraft’s crew to load for flight configuration prior to a training sortie at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., July 22, 2020. The 27 SOMXS MUNS flight provides all the munitions needed for the base’s flying units to conduct their combat readiness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)

