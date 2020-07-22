Behind the Boom

Senior Airman Tyler Currey, left, and Senior Airman Brandon Richey, trailer maintenance specialists assigned to the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron munitions flight, perform a 720-day inspection on a MHU-141 trailer at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. July 22, 2020. MHU-141 trailers are used to transport munitions and are carefully maintained and inspected to ensure safe transportation of their cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)

