Senior Airman Tyler Currey, left, and Senior Airman Brandon Richey, trailer maintenance specialists assigned to the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron munitions flight, perform a 720-day inspection on a MHU-141 trailer at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. July 22, 2020. MHU-141 trailers are used to transport munitions and are carefully maintained and inspected to ensure safe transportation of their cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 17:29
|Photo ID:
|6307337
|VIRIN:
|200722-F-AC305-1370
|Resolution:
|6412x4275
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Behind the Boom [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT