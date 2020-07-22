Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Behind the Boom [Image 2 of 4]

    Behind the Boom

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Cody Heathcock, a conventional maintenance specialist assigned to the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron munitions flight, loads a 105 MM round into a temporary storage container at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., July 22, 2020. 105 MM rounds are loaded into these containers until they are prepared for movement on trailers and stored until needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 17:29
    Photo ID: 6307336
    VIRIN: 200722-F-AC305-1334
    Resolution: 7311x4874
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Boom [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Behind the Boom
    Behind the Boom
    Behind the Boom
    Behind the Boom

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Behind the Boom

    TAGS

    AMMO
    CV-22
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    U.S. Air Force
    27 SOW
    muntions
    MC-130J
    27 SOMXG
    27 SOMXS
    bomb dump
    AC-130W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT