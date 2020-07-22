Behind the Boom

Senior Airman Cody Heathcock, a conventional maintenance specialist assigned to the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron munitions flight, loads a 105 MM round into a temporary storage container at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., July 22, 2020. 105 MM rounds are loaded into these containers until they are prepared for movement on trailers and stored until needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)

