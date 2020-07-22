Behind the Boom

Senior Airman Olivia Vrba, a conventional maintenance specialist assigned to the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron munitions flight, obliterates identifying information on former packaging for 105 MM rounds at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., July 22, 2020. The information is covered up to protect the operations security, or OPSEC, of the base and its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)

