2nd MXG Airmen load for the NSSAV

Senior Airman Marshall Sutton, 2nd Maintenance Group weapons lead crew member, loads training munitions during the Nuclear Surety Staff Assisted Visit (NSSAV) at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 5, 2020. The NSSAV helps identify any issues or areas of improvement in preparation for the Nuclear Surety Inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson)

