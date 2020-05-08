Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MXG Airmen load for the NSSAV [Image 1 of 18]

    2nd MXG Airmen load for the NSSAV

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Cassandra Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jarrod Palileo, 2nd Maintenance Group weapons lead crew chief, center, listens as a Nuclear Surety Staff Assisted Visit (NSSAV) inspector briefs his team before a load at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 5, 2020. The NSSAV helps identify any issues or areas of improvement in preparation for the Nuclear Surety Inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 13:03
    Photo ID: 6306776
    VIRIN: 200805-F-QB331-019
    Resolution: 4695x3130
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MXG Airmen load for the NSSAV [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nuclear
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd AMXS
    2nd BW
    2nd Maintenance Group
    WLT
    2nd MXG
    Weapons load training facility
    2nd Aircraft Maintenance
    NSSAV
    Nuclear Surety Staff Assisted Visit

