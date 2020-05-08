2nd MXG Airmen load for the NSSAV

Staff Sgt. Jarrod Palileo, 2nd Maintenance Group weapons lead crew chief, right, assists Senior Airman Japheth Wyatt, 2nd MXG weapons lead crew member, during the Nuclear Surety Staff Assisted Visit (NSSAV) at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 5, 2020. The NSSAV helps identify any issues or areas of improvement in preparation for the Nuclear Surety Inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson)

