An F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, takes off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 7, 2020. The 48th Fighter Wing maintains combat readiness through daily training, ensuring the ability to provide superior airpower capabilities in support of United States interests and those of their allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 11:16
|Photo ID:
|6306694
|VIRIN:
|200807-F-PW483-0083
|Resolution:
|5265x3280
|Size:
|8.22 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eagles fly at the 48th FW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
