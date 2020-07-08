An F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, taxis down the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 7, 2020. The 48th Fighter Wing maintains combat readiness through daily training, ensuring the ability to provide superior airpower capabilities in support of United States interests and those of their allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 11:16 Photo ID: 6306695 VIRIN: 200807-F-PW483-0001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 15.6 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eagles fly at the 48th FW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.