    Eagles fly at the 48th FW [Image 4 of 4]

    Eagles fly at the 48th FW

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, takes off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 7, 2020. The 48th Fighter Wing maintains combat readiness through daily training, ensuring the ability to provide superior airpower capabilities in support of United States interests and those of their allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 11:16
    Photo ID: 6306696
    VIRIN: 200807-F-PW483-0202
    Resolution: 6732x4378
    Size: 13.86 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles fly at the 48th FW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

