An F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 7, 2020. The 48th Fighter Wing maintains combat readiness through daily training, ensuring the ability to provide superior airpower capabilities in support of United States interests and those of their allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 11:16 Photo ID: 6306693 VIRIN: 200807-F-PW483-0232 Resolution: 3139x2103 Size: 3.37 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eagles fly at the 48th FW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.