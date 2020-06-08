U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Federico Jaramillo, a pump operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 (MWSS-172), puts on his gear in preparation to refuel an MV-22 Osprey in support of assault support aircraft from 1st Marine Aircraft Wing during Operation Lightning Strike, Aug. 6, 2020, at Le Shima, Okinawa, Japan. The training was to prepare Prospective Weapons and Tactics Instructor (PWTI) students for what to expect when they attend future WTI courses. MWSS-172’s role was to provide the Forward Arming and Refueling Point to expand the combat radius and allow aviation ground support closer to the objective. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 03:14 Photo ID: 6306048 VIRIN: 200806-M-TS451-1011 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 538.64 KB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Lightning Strike [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.