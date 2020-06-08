U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 refuel a CH-53E Super Stallion in support of assault support aircraft from 1st Marine Aircraft Wing during Operation Lightning Strike, Aug. 6, 2020, at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan. The purpose of the training was to prepare Prospective Weapons and Tactics Instructor (PWTI) students for what to expect when they attend future WTI courses. MWSS-172’s role was to provide the Forward Arming and Refueling Point to expand the combat radius and allow aviation ground support closer to the objective. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

