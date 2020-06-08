U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kevin Harte, a Marine air traffic control mobile team instructor with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, supervises the operation supported by Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 (MWSS-172), Aug. 6, 2020 at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan. The training was to prepare Prospective Weapons and Tactics Instructor (PWTI) students for what to expect when they attend future WTI courses. MWSS-172’s role was to provide the Forward Arming and Refueling Point to expand the combat radius and allow aviation ground support closer to the objective. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 03:14 Photo ID: 6306040 VIRIN: 200806-M-TS451-1006 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 489.93 KB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Lightning Strike [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.