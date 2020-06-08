Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Lightning Strike [Image 9 of 11]

    Operation Lightning Strike

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.06.2020

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Timothy Schul, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, flies over Okinawa while aboard an MV-22 Osprey during Operation Lightning Strike, Aug. 6, 2020, at Ie Shima Training Facility, Japan. The purpose of the training was to prepare Prospective Weapons and Tactics Instructor (PWTI) students for what to expect when they attend future WTI courses. Marine Wing Support Squadron 172’s role was to provide the Forward Arming and Refueling Point to expand the combat radius and allow aviation ground support closer to the objective. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
