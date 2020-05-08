U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chase Isenberger, flight medic with Golf Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares for a flight in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. Golf Company is made up of Soldiers with the Wisconsin and Nebraska National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica de la Torre)
|08.05.2020
|08.11.2020 19:02
|6305023
|200811-Z-IK914-004
|2304x1536
|186.56 KB
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|5
|2
|0
