A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Golf Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, lands at an airfield at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. Golf Company is made up of Soldiers with the Wisconsin and Nebraska National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica de la Torre)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 19:02
|Photo ID:
|6305022
|VIRIN:
|200811-Z-IK914-003
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|656.75 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
This work, Golf Company [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
