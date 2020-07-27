A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Golf Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, lands at an airfield at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. Golf Company is made up of Soldiers with the Wisconsin and Nebraska National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica de la Torre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 19:02 Photo ID: 6305020 VIRIN: 200811-Z-IK914-001 Resolution: 3742x2495 Size: 865.21 KB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.