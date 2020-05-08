Maj. Gen. Scott Spellmon, selected as the 55th Chief of Engineers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, discuss the border barrier project with Col. Antoinette Gant, South Pacific Borders District commander, at South Pacific Border District's Yuma 2 project Aug. 5 near Lukeville, Arizona. Border District leadership accompanied Spellmon on a helicopter flight and stops near the projects between the California state line and Lukeville, Arizona. Spellmon visited the district to learn the specifics of the U.S. and Mexico border barrier project Aug. 4 to 6. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under Section 284 of Title 10, U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (No one in this photo crossed the international border.) (U.S. Army photo by George F. Jozens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 18:32 Photo ID: 6304987 VIRIN: 200805-A-OV291-0853 Resolution: 2508x5184 Size: 9.63 MB Location: LUKEVILLE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Discussing the project [Image 6 of 6], by George F. Jozens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.