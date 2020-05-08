Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LUKEVILLE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by George F. Jozens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    Maj. Gen. Scott Spellmon, selected as the 55th Chief of Engineers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, discuss the border barrier project with Col. Antoinette Gant, South Pacific Borders District commander, at South Pacific Border District's Yuma 2 project Aug. 5 near Lukeville, Arizona. Border District leadership accompanied Spellmon on a helicopter flight and stops near the projects between the California state line and Lukeville, Arizona. Spellmon visited the district to learn the specifics of the U.S. and Mexico border barrier project Aug. 4 to 6. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under Section 284 of Title 10, U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (No one in this photo crossed the international border.) (U.S. Army photo by George F. Jozens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Discussing the project [Image 6 of 6], by George F. Jozens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

