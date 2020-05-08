Barrier on Monument Mountain

Greg Hegge, deputy district engineer for Programs and Project Management and a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District employee discuss border barrier at the Yuma 2 project Aug. 5. near Lukeville, Arizona. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under Section 284 of Title 10, U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (No one in this photo crossed the international border.) (U.S. Army photo by George F. Jozens)

