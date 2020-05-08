Checking it out

Maj. Gen. Scott Spellmon, selected as the 55th Chief of Engineers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers observes the Yuma 2 border barrier project Aug. 5. near Lukeville, Arizona. Spellmon visited the district to learn the specifics of the U.S. - Mexico border barrier project Aug. 4 to 6. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under Section 284 of Title 10, U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (No one in this photo crossed the international border.) (U.S. Army photo by George F. Jozens)

