    Cement it in place [Image 2 of 6]

    Cement it in place

    LUKEVILLE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by George F. Jozens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors pour cement during border barrier installation at the Tucson 2 project, better known as Monument Mountain, Aug. 5 near Lukeville, Arizona. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under Section 284 of Title 10, U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (No one in this photo crossed the international border.) (U.S. Army photo by George F. Jozens)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 18:31
    Photo ID: 6304982
    VIRIN: 200805-A-OV291-0827
    Resolution: 3012x3732
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: LUKEVILLE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cement it in place [Image 6 of 6], by George F. Jozens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    SPD
    Spellmon
    Gant
    border barrier
    border wall
    South Pacific Border District
    SPB
    USACESPB
    SPBD
    Lukeville: Tucson 2: 55th Chief of Engineers

