U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command walks along with 20th Fighter Wing leadership during his final visit to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 20, 2020. The visit was planned to provide commander’s intent regarding training priorities, address recent mishaps with instructors and leaders, and update Airmen on challenges facing ACC and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6303983
|VIRIN:
|200720-F-IW330-1018
|Resolution:
|3613x2409
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACC commander visits flying wings [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT