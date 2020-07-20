ACC commander visits flying wings

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, (center) and Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, (left) are welcome by Col. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 20th Fighter Wing commander, (right) during a visit to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 20, 2020. The visit was planned to provide commander’s intent regarding training priorities, address recent mishaps with instructors and leaders, and update Airmen on challenges facing ACC and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney)

