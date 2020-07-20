U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command is greeted by Col. Ryan Inman, 20th Fighter Wing (FW) vice commander, (center) and Col. Lawrence T. Sullivan. 20th FW commander, (right) during his final visit to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 20, 2020. The visit was planned to provide commander’s intent regarding training priorities, address recent mishaps with instructors and leaders, and update Airmen on challenges facing ACC and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 13:54 Photo ID: 6303982 VIRIN: 200720-F-IW330-1011 Resolution: 2694x1796 Size: 2.55 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACC commander visits flying wings [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.