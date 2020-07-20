Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ACC commander visits flying wings [Image 2 of 3]

    ACC commander visits flying wings

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command is greeted by Col. Ryan Inman, 20th Fighter Wing (FW) vice commander, (center) and Col. Lawrence T. Sullivan. 20th FW commander, (right) during his final visit to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 20, 2020. The visit was planned to provide commander’s intent regarding training priorities, address recent mishaps with instructors and leaders, and update Airmen on challenges facing ACC and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 13:54
    Photo ID: 6303982
    VIRIN: 200720-F-IW330-1011
    Resolution: 2694x1796
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC commander visits flying wings [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACC commander visits flying wings
    ACC commander visits flying wings
    ACC commander visits flying wings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    ACC
    Shaw
    COMACC
    20th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT