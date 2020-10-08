Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saving lives: Camp Pendleton personnel donate blood [Image 5 of 5]

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines wait in line to donate blood and be tested for coronavirus antibodies outside of the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Marine Detachment on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 10, 2020. The event was hosted by the Armed Services Blood Program. Each donor went through a screening process, then donated one pint of blood, which could save up to three lives. As part of the screening process, each donation was tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which could determine if the donor had previously been exposed to the virus. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving lives: Camp Pendleton personnel donate blood [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

