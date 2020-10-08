Saving lives: Camp Pendleton personnel donate blood

U.S. Marines fill out a screening questionnaire to donate blood and be tested for coronavirus antibodies outside of the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Marine Detachment on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 10, 2020. The event was hosted by the Armed Services Blood Program. Each donor went through a screening process, then donated one pint of blood, which could save up to three lives. As part of the screening process, each donation was tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which could determine if the donor had previously been exposed to the virus. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

