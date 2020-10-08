Saving lives: Camp Pendleton personnel donate blood

U.S. Marine Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Dyer, the production officer for Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, answers screening questions before participating in a blood drive and being tested for coronavirus antibodies outside of the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Marine Detachment on Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 10, 2020. The event was hosted by the Armed Services Blood Program. Each donor went through a screening process, then donated one pint of blood, which could save up to three lives. As part of the screening process, each donation was tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which could determine if the donor had previously been exposed to the virus. Dyer is a native of Phoenix. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

