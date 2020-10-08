Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Saving lives: Camp Pendleton personnel donate blood

    Saving lives: Camp Pendleton personnel donate blood

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels | U.S. Marine Capt. Kyle Kuhn, the assistant officer in charge of the Center for Naval...... read more read more

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The Armed Services Blood Program hosted a volunteer blood drive and coronavirus antibody test at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Marine Detachment on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 10.

    “Today is a very special blood drive,” said Cesar Fontanilla, a blood donor recruiter with the ASBP. “This blood drive could help collect plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.”

    Once screened, each donor gave one pint of blood, which could save up to three lives.

    The ASBP takes the blood and tests it before accepting the donation for use. As part of the process, all donations are now being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibodies would be present in the blood if the donors have been exposed to COVID-19 and have since recovered. The ASBP test for the COVID-19 antibodies along with other illnesses that they typically test for, like gonorrhea and HIV.

    After the blood is processed and has been screened for any disqualifying illnesses and COVID-19 antibodies, the ASBP will notify the donor with their results. If the antibodies are present, the ASBP will ask the donors to optionally donate their blood plasma.

    “We aren't testing to see if you have COVID-19, rather we’re testing to see if you had it,” said U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jayden Ryan, petty officer in charge of the Military Blood Program, Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command San Diego. “Later we can use the antibodies from the donors that had COVID-19 to treat someone who may have a worse case.”

    The ASBP donation center only accepts donations for military members and their dependents. To schedule a center to come to your unit contact your local blood donor recruiter by visiting Militarydonor.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 20:37
    Story ID: 375680
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving lives: Camp Pendleton personnel donate blood, by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Armed Services Blood Program
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    CNATT
    Marines
    ASBP
    MCI-West
    antibodies
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT