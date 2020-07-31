Col. John 'Wes' Hankins, garrison commander, and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Wilson salute the U.S. flag during a change of responsibility ceremony July 31 at Victory Field. In the ceremony, Wilson relinquished responsibilty of the unit.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 12:38
|Photo ID:
|6302157
|VIRIN:
|200731-A-ZN169-084
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200731-A-ZN169-084 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
