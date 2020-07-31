Col. Stephen Aiton, Soldier Support Insitute commander, takes the unit colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, during a change of responsibility ceremony July 31 in the SSI Auditorium. Escobedo relinquished responsibilty to Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Wilson during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 12:38
|Photo ID:
|6302156
|VIRIN:
|200731-A-ZN169-080
|Resolution:
|2229x2772
|Size:
|922.33 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200731-A-ZN169-080 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT