    200731-A-ZN169-131 [Image 4 of 4]

    200731-A-ZN169-131

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Wilson speaks after assuming responsibilty for the Soldier Support Institute from Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo in a ceremony July 31 in the SSI Auditorium. Wilson relinquished responsibilty for Fort Jackson's garrison earlier that day.

