Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Wilson speaks after assuming responsibilty for the Soldier Support Institute from Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo in a ceremony July 31 in the SSI Auditorium. Wilson relinquished responsibilty for Fort Jackson's garrison earlier that day.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6302163
|VIRIN:
|200731-A-ZN169-131
|Resolution:
|1630x2060
|Size:
|488.17 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200731-A-ZN169-131 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
