Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Wilson inspects the garrison colors before passing them to Col. John 'Wes' Hankins, garrison commander during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony July 31 at Victory Field.
|07.31.2020
|08.10.2020 12:39
|6302160
|200731-A-ZN169-096
|4176x2784
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|0
|0
|0
