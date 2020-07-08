Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonah Whitmer waves to passing recreational boaters while training aboard a 29-foot response boat in the Chesapeake Bay, Aug. 7, 2020. Boat crews get underway as often as possible to maintain qualifications and patrol their areas of responsibility. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 10:39 Photo ID: 6301930 VIRIN: 200807-G-CZ043-1011 Resolution: 3627x2591 Size: 1.12 MB Location: CAPE CHARLES, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCG Station Cape Charles [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.