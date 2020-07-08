Petty Officer 2nd Class David Forrest (right) instructs Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Mazoline (left) while training aboard a 29-foot response boat in the Chesapeake Bay, Aug. 7, 2020. Boat crews get underway as often as possible to maintain qualifications and patrol their areas of responsibility. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 10:39
|Photo ID:
|6301925
|VIRIN:
|200807-G-CZ043-1004
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|CAPE CHARLES, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USCG Station Cape Charles [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
