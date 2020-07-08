Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Station Cape Charles [Image 5 of 8]

    USCG Station Cape Charles

    CAPE CHARLES, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Manzoline listens to instructions while training aboard a 29-foot response boat in the Chesapeake Bay, Aug. 7, 2020. Boat crews get underway as often as possible to maintain qualifications and patrol their areas of responsibility. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Station Cape Charles [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

