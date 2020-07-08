Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonah Whitmer (left) and Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Wade (right) ride a 29-foot response boat during training in the Chesapeake Bay, Aug. 7, 2020. Boat crews get underway as often as possible to maintain qualifications and patrol their areas of responsibility. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 10:39 Photo ID: 6301929 VIRIN: 200807-G-CZ043-1009 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.32 MB Location: CAPE CHARLES, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCG Station Cape Charles [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.