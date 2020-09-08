200809-N-DL524-1069 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 9, 2020) Airman Aaron Orozco, from Bakersfield, California, conducts pre-flight checks on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 13:02
|Photo ID:
|6301242
|VIRIN:
|200809-N-DL524-1069
|Resolution:
|6335x4525
|Size:
|840.21 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|BAKERSFIELD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
