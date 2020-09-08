USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200809-N-DL524-1022 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 9, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Nicole Ricardo, from Altamonte Springs, Florida, conducts final checks on an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, before it launches from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 13:02
|Photo ID:
|6301238
|VIRIN:
|200809-N-DL524-1022
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|593.39 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
